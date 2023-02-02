Bridie Costello (neé Mahoney) originally of 2 Rusheen Park, Ballylongford and late of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel.

Bridie passed away peacefully on Thursday 2nd of February 2023 surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family in the wonderful care of the staff of Lystoll Lodge.

Predeceased by her loving husband Ben and wonderful son Mike RIP. Bridie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Tracy and Mary, son Brendan, grandchildren Graham, Aaron, Michelle, Rosa, Annie Grace, Leon, Ben and Cian, brothers Tom and John (UK), brother Martin, sister Kathleen (USA) and young Mike.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening, 5th February, from 6pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, February 6th, at 11am with interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.