Bridie Collins, Knockane, Ballyclough, Mallow and late of Mountcollins, Co. Limerick. Bridie (former Sister at Nazareth House, Mallow) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24th, 2023. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Ellen. Deeply regretted by her sisters Noreen (Fitzpatrick) and Eileen (Lane), brother James, brothers-in-law James and Denis, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bridie Rest In Peace
Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow (P51 XE2T) on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 6:45pm followed by Rosary and Reception into St. John the Baptist Church, Ballyclough (P51 FD78). Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:00am, after which Bridie will be laid to rest in Mountcollins Cemetery, Co. Limerick. Bridie's Funeral Mass may be viewed online via the address below:
https://www.churchcamlive.ie/ballyclough/
