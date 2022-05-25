Bridie Carroll née Doyle, Kilbrean, Killarney and late of Carnahone, Beaufort.

Beloved wife of the late Con and loving mother of the late Michael John. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons Denis and Con and her daughters Nora and Bridget, her much loved grandchildren Alanna, Matthew, Anthony, Con, Amy and Michael, daughter-in-law Elaine, Bridget's partner Batt, her brother Mike Doyle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening (May 26th) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Bridie will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral