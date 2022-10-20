Bridie Brosnan (née Sheehan)

Rockfield, Faha, Killarney, Kerry and late of Coom, Gneeveguilla.

Peacefully at her home in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tim and much loved mother of Teddy, Patrick, Eileen and Gerard. Sadly missed and dearly loved nan to her 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Sheila and Julianne, son-in-law Henry Sorahan, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Mary and her grandson Dan.

"May Her Gentle Soul, Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to offer your condolences online.