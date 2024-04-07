Bridget Sullivan (Jim), Direenamacken, Tahilla, Sneem and Glebe Lodge Nursing Home, Castleisland.
Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Mary and her brothers Jimmy, Michael, Joe, John, Frank & Danny.
Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours, large circle of friends and carers.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Reception of remains to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla, on Monday, the 8th of April at 6.30pm followed by Holy Rosary at 7.30pm.
Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla, on Tuesday, the 9th of April at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards to New Templenoe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to:Fr. Michael O' Shea's fundraiser in purchasing an X-Ray Machine for The Institute of Charity (Rosminians) Company Ltd. by Guarantee
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
Recommended
Rescuers assist injured person on CarrauntoohilApr 7, 2024 17:05
Kerry surrender league crownApr 7, 2024 16:26
Munster exit Champions CupApr 7, 2024 15:03
Ireland South MEP says Europe's new customs rules will save €2 billion annuallyApr 7, 2024 13:10
Kerry County Council set to replace 225m2 of footpathApr 7, 2024 13:10