Bridget Sullivan (Jim), Direenamacken, Tahilla, Sneem and Glebe Lodge Nursing Home, Castleisland.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Mary and her brothers Jimmy, Michael, Joe, John, Frank & Danny.

Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours, large circle of friends and carers.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Reception of remains to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla, on Monday, the 8th of April at 6.30pm followed by Holy Rosary at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla, on Tuesday, the 9th of April at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards to New Templenoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to:Fr. Michael O' Shea's fundraiser in purchasing an X-Ray Machine for The Institute of Charity (Rosminians) Company Ltd. by Guarantee

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.

