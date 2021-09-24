Advertisement

Bridget Daly

Sep 25, 2021 11:09 By receptionradiokerry
Knockatee Cordal and 54 St John's Park Castleisland

REPOSING AT HER RESIDENCE AT 54 ST.JOHN'S PARK CASTLEISLAND ON SUNDAY EVENING FROM 4PM TO 8PM FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS . REQUIEM MASS ON MONDAY AT 11AM IN CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN KILBANIVANE CEMETERY CASTLEISLAND .

THE MASS WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON WWW.CHURCHSERVICES.TV. THE FUNERAL CORTEGE WILL DEPART HER RESIDENCE AT 10/30AM MONDAY AND TRAVEL TO THE CHURCH AND DEPART THE CHURCH AT 12 NOON AND TRAVEL TO KILBANIVANE CEMETERY

