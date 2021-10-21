Bridget (Babe) Fell née O' Shea

Gorteenroe, Firies
Babe’s funeral cortège will leave the family home on Saturday (October 23rd) at 2.45PM to arrive at St Gertrude’s Church Firies at 2.55PM for Requiem Mass at 3.00PM, followed by burial in New Kilnanare Cemetery.
The capacity of the Church is limited to 50% and the Requiem Mass may be viewed by clicking on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gurtrudes-church
House strictly private please.
Enquiries to Eamon O'Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
Daughters Mary, Breda and Helena, brother Billy, sister Kathleen, her grandchildren, nephews, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.
