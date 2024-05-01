Brian Kiely

Formerly of High Street. Peacefully in the fantastic care of the Palliative Care staff at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Valerie, his children Emma, James and Ronan, daughter-in-law Susanna, grandchildren Erika, Séan and their mother Louise. Deeply regretted by his brother Séamus, sister-in-law Nuala, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday, the 2nd of May, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link - https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care.