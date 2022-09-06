Advertisement

Brendan Hennessy

Sep 8, 2022
Brendan Hennessy

Brendan Hennessy, formerly of Bogota, New Jersey, and Melbourne, Florida, USA, born in Ballyduff, County Kerry, Ireland

Reposing this Monday evening September 12th at Lawlor’s Funeral Home Ballyduff from 6:00 to 8:00pm. followed by removal to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Brendan will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website

