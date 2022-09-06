Brendan Hennessy, formerly of Bogota, New Jersey, and Melbourne, Florida, USA, born in Ballyduff, County Kerry, Ireland
Reposing this Monday evening September 12th at Lawlor’s Funeral Home Ballyduff from 6:00 to 8:00pm. followed by removal to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Brendan will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website
