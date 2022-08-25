Brendan Flavin, Tullahinell, Ballylongford.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Brendan being celebrated at 11.00 a.m., followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com
House private, please.
Peacefully, on August 26th, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Paddy and his brother Stephen. Brendan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Teresa, daughter Marie, son-in-law Anthony, sister Margaret, brothers Mike and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
