Advertisement

Brendan Flavin.

Aug 27, 2022 09:08 By receptionradiokerry
Brendan Flavin.

Brendan Flavin, Tullahinell, Ballylongford.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Brendan being celebrated at 11.00 a.m., followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com  

House private, please.

Peacefully, on August 26th, 2022.  Predeceased by his parents Mary and Paddy and his brother Stephen. Brendan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Teresa, daughter Marie, son-in-law Anthony, sister Margaret, brothers Mike and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus