Brendan Casey

Bridge Street Milltown

Brendan's funeral cortege will depart from Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine tomorrow Monday at 1.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only

House Private Please

Family Information: sadly missed by his wife Kathleen and her daughters & sons; Martina (Mannix), Siobhan (O' Dowd), Gearoid & Niall (O' Dowd), grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Advertisement

Predeceased by his father John, mother Nora, brother Willie & sister Mary (Brick).