Brendan Casey

Bridge Street Milltown
Brendan's funeral cortege will depart from Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine tomorrow Monday at 1.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
Family flowers only
House Private Please
Family Information: sadly missed by his wife Kathleen and her daughters & sons; Martina (Mannix), Siobhan (O' Dowd), Gearoid & Niall (O' Dowd), grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Predeceased by his father John, mother Nora, brother Willie & sister Mary (Brick).
