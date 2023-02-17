Breda O’Connor (Née O’Sullivan)
Kerins Park and formerly of The Lodge Gate, Ballyseedy, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Sr. Johns Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards Old Rath Cemetery.
Breda’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please
Breda is pre-deceased by her husband Moss, parents and sisters.
Beloved Aunt of Maisie and Rosarie, Breda will be sadly missed by her loving family – her nieces, grandnieces Brenda and Sharon, grandnephews Johann, Donie, Dominic and Shane, Rosarie’s husband Donie, Brenda’s husband Richard, Sharon’s husband Niall and Johann’s wife Sharon, great-grand nephews and nieces, extended family, the community of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Camp, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Kerry TD disapointed at decision not to prioritise Irish language on road signFeb 18, 2023 16:02
Man accused of string of burglaries and thefts in Tralee remanded in custodyFeb 17, 2023 13:02
Kerry beaten in John Kerins CupFeb 18, 2023 16:02
Man arrested and €3,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in ListowelFeb 17, 2023 17:02
Gardaí called to youth disco after teenager claimed to have a knifeFeb 17, 2023 13:02