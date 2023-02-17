Breda O’Connor (Née O’Sullivan)

Kerins Park and formerly of The Lodge Gate, Ballyseedy, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Sr. Johns Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards Old Rath Cemetery.

Breda’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please

Breda is pre-deceased by her husband Moss, parents and sisters.

Beloved Aunt of Maisie and Rosarie, Breda will be sadly missed by her loving family – her nieces, grandnieces Brenda and Sharon, grandnephews Johann, Donie, Dominic and Shane, Rosarie’s husband Donie, Brenda’s husband Richard, Sharon’s husband Niall and Johann’s wife Sharon, great-grand nephews and nieces, extended family, the community of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Camp, neighbours and friends.