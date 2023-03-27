Breda Clifford née Nash, Lower Liss, Castlecove and formerly of Moulyneill, Blackwater; peacefully on March 27th 2023, in the excellent care of the staff of Kenmare Community Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jamesy and dear son Barry, sisters Mary, Nell (Sr Immaculata ), Kit and brother David.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Seamus, Dermot and Fergus, daughters in law Ann, Ella, Ellen and Frances, grandchildren Feargal, Niamh, Paudie, David, Shelly, Jim, Tom, Lily and Seán, great grandson Óigí, her sister Margaret, brothers in law John and Austin, sisters in law Eileen and Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Wednesday, March 29th, from 5pm to 7:30pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove, arriving at 8.30pm approx. Requiem Mass for Breda will take place on Thursday, March 30th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Caherdaniel Community Care or Kenmare Community Hospital.

Mass will be live streamed - link to be posted later.