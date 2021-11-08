Bina O' Leary née Cremin, Tureenglanahee, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.
Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on November the 8th 2021. Bina, beloved wife of the late John, and dearly loved mother to sons John Joe, Con, daughters Joan, Kathleen, Eileen and Ger. Bina will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law John Nyhan and Timmy John Howard. She will be deeply missed by her cherished grand-children Stephanie, D.J., Eleanor, Caroline, Seán and Marian, brother-in-law Johnny, nieces, nephews neighbours and many friends.
Bina's remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, tomorrow, Wednesday (Nov 10th) for requiem mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
House private please.
