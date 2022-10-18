Billy (William)Collins, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co Limerick formerly of Chicago and London Hurling Clubs.

Billy passed away peacefully on the 19th of October 2022 in the loving care of the staff of St Ita’s Community Hospital in his 94th year.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary, brothers Mike, Jack, Paddy, & JP, sisters Joan, Eileen and Sr Hilda, Nephews Pat, James, Denis, Billy and Michael McDermott.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Dan (Chicago), sister-in-law Birdie, nephews, nieces, other relatives kind neighbours and a large circle of friends both in Ireland and abroad.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements:

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home Athea, on Friday evening (21st Oct) from 6-8pm with prayers at 8pm in the funeral home. Requiem Mass Saturday (22nd Oct) at 1.30pm in St Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery .

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Bluebell Unit of St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West

The mass will be live streamed on https;//www.churchservices.tv/athea