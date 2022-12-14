Billy (William) O'Mahony, Tobar Naofa, Dean’s Lane and formerly of Oakpark, Tralee.

Billy - beloved father of Jessica and brother of Eleanor and Carmel. Billy passed away unexpectedly in the excellent care of the medical team at the South Infirmary Hospital, Cork. He is pre-deceased by his father William, mother Margaret and sister Mary.Deeply regretted by his daughter, sisters, Jessica’s partner Glen, her mother Lillian (Tobin), brother-in-law Mike, nephews, niece, grandniece, grandnephew, his dear and trusted friends Tommy Murphy and Ann O’Shea, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

A private cremation has taken place for Billy.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday December 17th at 10.00am in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Billy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Private, Please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.