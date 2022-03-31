Betty Sweeney (née O' Sullivan Eugen)

Kilpadder, Kilgarvan and formerly Glenlough, Kilgarvan

Funeral Details: Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Sunday April 3rd, from 6pm-8pm.

Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday April 4th to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.