Betty O' Connor

Dec 18, 2021 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Betty O’Connor née Prendiville of Ballingowan, Tralee

 

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards

