Betty O’Connor née Prendiville of Ballingowan, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards
