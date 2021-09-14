Betty Moriarty née Mc Grath

of Moyessa Listowel and formerly Baltovin Ardfert.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday at 1.45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Beloved wife of Denis, adored mother of Grace and Denis, daughter of the late John and Mary and dearest sister of Eugene, Jim, Mike, Peg, Julia, Bernadette, Antoinette and the late Mary Ann (May).

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel