Advertisement

Bennie Reidy

Jan 20, 2024 13:49 By receptionradiokerry
Bennie Reidy

Bennie Reidy of Knightstown,Valentia Island.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown on Monday at 12.30pm for 1 o Clock requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family Flowers only please,donations if desired to an Animal welfare charity of your choice.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus