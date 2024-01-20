Bennie Reidy of Knightstown,Valentia Island.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown on Monday at 12.30pm for 1 o Clock requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Advertisement
Family Flowers only please,donations if desired to an Animal welfare charity of your choice.
