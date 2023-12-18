Dec 18, 2023 08:14

Batt Leahy, Caherlevoy, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his sisters Margaret, Kathleen and None and his brother Joseph. Batt will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Mary, relatives, and friends. Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Batt Leahy will take place in The Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins tomorrow at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on the Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page.