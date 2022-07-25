Advertisement

Bartholomew (Batty) Hannon

Bartholomew (Batty) Hannon, 41 Cois Baile, Dromin, Listowel and late of St. Brendans Terrace, Listowel and Old Kildimo, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6.30 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Bartholomew (Batty) Hannon being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Suddenly, on July 24th, 2022, at his residence. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen and infant daughter Catriona. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Stephen, Sean and Batt, grandchildren Kate and Jack, brothers Michael and Jim, daughters-in-law Amy and Karen, brother-in-law Bertie, sisters-in-law Breeda and Gemma, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

