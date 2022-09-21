Assumpta Mary Leahy née Scanlon, Kilburn, London and late of Dirha Cottages, Listowel.
Peacefully, on August 8th, 2022. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Robert and Caroline, grandchildren, her siblings Noreen, John, Betty, Bridie (London), Josephine and Rena (Listowel), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.
Requiem Mass for Assumpta Mary will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by interment of ashes in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
