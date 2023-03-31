Advertisement

Anthony Stack

Apr 2, 2023 10:04 By receptionradiokerry
Anthony Stack, The Paddocks, Listowel and late of Rathea, Listowel. Peacefully, on April 1st, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Anthony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Ann, daughters Maeve and Ciara, sons-in-law Mick and Carsten, grandchildren Tom, Eibhlin, Mikey, Conor and Cassie, brothers-in-law Donal and Ted, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

 

 

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. A service for Anthony will take place on Tuesday at 4.00 p.m in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie.

House private, please.

