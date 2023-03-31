Anthony Stack, The Paddocks, Listowel and late of Rathea, Listowel. Peacefully, on April 1st, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Anthony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Ann, daughters Maeve and Ciara, sons-in-law Mick and Carsten, grandchildren Tom, Eibhlin, Mikey, Conor and Cassie, brothers-in-law Donal and Ted, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. A service for Anthony will take place on Tuesday at 4.00 p.m in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie.
House private, please.
