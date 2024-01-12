Anthony Slattery, Monavalley, Tralee and late of Currovough, Tralee, died on January 10th, 2024, (formerly of Lee Strand). Beloved husband of the late Betty, dear father of Ger, John and the late Marie, brother of Nora and the late Patrick and Denis. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Leah, Stephen, Anu, Jack, Katie, Oran, Caoimhe and Tadhg, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Carol and Karen, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son John, Currovough, Tralee V92 E0XA, on Sunday (14th January) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Monday at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Anthony will be celebrated at 11.00am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace