Anthony Relihan, Knockadireen, Duagh, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on April 9th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Anthony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Ann, brothers Tom and John, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Frances, niece Mary and her husband Francis, nephews Tom, Donal, Denis and Brian, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Wednesday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Anthony being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.