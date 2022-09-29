Annie Leen neé Marshall, Meenogahane, Causeway and formerly of Mountnicholas, Ballymacelligott.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Joesph's Community Hospital, Listowel, on the 2nd October 2022, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and her sisters Bridie, Sheila, and Mary. Annie will be sadly missed and very fondly remembered by her sons Tom (California), Liam, Gerard (Galway), Diarmuid (Kilmoyley) and George, her daughters-in-law Lorraine, Margaret, Nora, Eileen and Noreen. All her cherished grandchildren - Laura, Linda, Lisa, Maireád, Cormac, Sinéad, Brian, Fiona, Colum, Aine, Aisling, Michael, Eileen, Anita, Seamus and Norah and her great-grandchildren, Evie, Dylan and Ayda. Also sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Tuesday 4th October from 6 - 8 p.m. followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass for Annie will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon, please click on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway ,followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.