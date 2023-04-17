Advertisement

Anne Murphy nee Cosgrave

Anne Murphy (nee Cosgrave), Gerah, Farranfore and formerly of Glasgow, Scotland. Died 17th April 2023 in the wonderful care of Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Madeline and Michael. Deeply regretted by her husband Donal, sisters Yvonne and Claire, brothers-in-law Ross and Peter, sister-in-law Geraldine, brother-in-law Denis, step-daughter Nuala, nieces and nephews, her Tesco work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Resposing in Eamonn O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Wednesday from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Church, Firies at 8.50am for 9.00am Requiem Mass. Cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Enquiries to Sheehans Undertakers, Farranfore.

