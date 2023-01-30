Anne Lane née Singleton, late of Tureenduve, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.

Passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, sons Denis and Peter, daughter Joan, sister Mary, her seven grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marie and Trish, son-in-law George, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home Ballydesmond on Thursday 2nd from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Patrick's Church Ballydesmond on Friday 3rd for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Teach Altra Nursing Home Newmarket.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Casey’s Funeral Directors, Kiskeam.