Anne Harmon née O’Connor, Tralee Road, Ardfert and formerly Clamper, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork,

Beloved wife of Gerard and dearest mother of Marie, Áine & Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Patrick, sister Mary (Fitzgerald), nephew Tim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Marie’s fianceé Kevin, Michael’s partner Aisling, relatives and many friends

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (14th April) from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Liturgy of the Word for Anne will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.