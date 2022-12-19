Anne Gibson née Fitzgerald of Ballyrickard Court and formerly of London and Lohercannon, Tralee; died peacefully on 19th
December 2022, beloved mother of Dolores and dear sister of Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Marie, Alison, Yvonne, Abbey, Claudia and Christine, nephew David, grandnephew Jack, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (21st December) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 12:00 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Kerry among top five European destinations for stargazingDec 20, 2022 12:12
Kerry County Council received over 600 Tenant Purchase Scheme applications since 2016Dec 20, 2022 08:12
Kerry County Council to write to OPW requesting toilet facilities at GlenageentyDec 20, 2022 09:12
Kerry gardaí warn people not to have Christmas presents visible following series of burglariesDec 19, 2022 18:12
Temporary crane erected on Skellig Michael swept into seaDec 19, 2022 13:12