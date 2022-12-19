Anne Gibson née Fitzgerald of Ballyrickard Court and formerly of London and Lohercannon, Tralee; died peacefully on 19th

December 2022, beloved mother of Dolores and dear sister of Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Marie, Alison, Yvonne, Abbey, Claudia and Christine, nephew David, grandnephew Jack, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (21st December) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 12:00 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.