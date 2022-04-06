Anne Drysdale nee Scanlon, Tullyvarraga Hill, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Dingle, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Shannon, this Saturday (9th April) from 5:30pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon, on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2:30pm.
Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bunratty Search and Rescue.
Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon's Funeral Directors.
Family Information:-Predeceased by her brother Sean and son-in-law Malcolm.
Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Michael, children Martina, Eavan, John, Andrew and Paul, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Tracy, Michelle, Andrina, grandchildren Rory, Emily, Áine, Colm, Mark, Conor, Grace, Matthew, and Olivia, brothers Maurice, Paul and Padraig, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Recommended
Kerry's new Ukranian signing set to make home debut tomorrowApr 8, 2022 13:04
Kerry pub named as one of Ireland's best by Lonely PlanetApr 6, 2022 08:04
Killarney insurance broker plans huge job expansion following €100m dealApr 8, 2022 12:04
Two more Kerry hotels welcome Ukrainian refugeesApr 7, 2022 17:04
Major road project in West Kerry delayed due to funding constraintsApr 8, 2022 08:04