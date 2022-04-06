Anne Drysdale nee Scanlon, Tullyvarraga Hill, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Dingle, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Shannon, this Saturday (9th April) from 5:30pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon, on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2:30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bunratty Search and Rescue.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon's Funeral Directors.

Family Information:-Predeceased by her brother Sean and son-in-law Malcolm.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Michael, children Martina, Eavan, John, Andrew and Paul, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Tracy, Michelle, Andrina, grandchildren Rory, Emily, Áine, Colm, Mark, Conor, Grace, Matthew, and Olivia, brothers Maurice, Paul and Padraig, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Advertisement

May She Rest In Peace