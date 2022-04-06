Advertisement

Anne Drysdale nee Scanlon.

Apr 8, 2022 12:04 By receptionradiokerry
Anne Drysdale nee Scanlon.

Anne Drysdale nee Scanlon,  Tullyvarraga Hill, Shannon, Co. Clare and  formerly of Dingle, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Shannon, this Saturday (9th April) from 5:30pm to 7pm.  Arriving for funeral Mass in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon, on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2:30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bunratty Search and Rescue.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon's Funeral Directors.

Family Information:-Predeceased by her brother Sean and son-in-law Malcolm.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Michael, children Martina, Eavan, John, Andrew and Paul, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Tracy, Michelle, Andrina, grandchildren Rory, Emily, Áine, Colm, Mark, Conor, Grace, Matthew, and Olivia, brothers Maurice, Paul and Padraig, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Advertisement

May She Rest In Peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus