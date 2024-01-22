Anne Campbell, The Swallows, Murreagh, Waterville, died suddenly at home, on Friday, 19th January 2024. Loving wife of the late Dave Guppy. Beloved sister of Máire (Doyle) & John (deceased). Loving aunt of Áine Caitlín, Aoibhinn Emer, Brian, Saorlaith, Domhnall, Jean-Jacques & Fiona. Dear sister-in-law of Patsy & Isobel. Suaimhneas Siorraí

​​​​​​​Reposing at her residence in Murreagh, Waterville (V23 KW31) on Sunday (Jan 21st) from 7pm-9pm & Monday (Jan 22nd) all day until 9pm. Departing her residence on Tuesday morning (Jan 23rd) at 11am to St Finian's Church, Waterville, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Ballinskelligs.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed via the link https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Advertisement

House private on Tuesday morning, please.