AnnaMarie (Ann) Nolan, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Upper Strand Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry,

Ann died peacefully in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in the presence of her family and the loving care of the staff. Predeceased by her husband Tommie and sister Deirdre. Sadly missed by her brother James and niece Fiona and Trena, sisters-in-law, Moira, Ann and Helen, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Saturday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 6.15 o'clock. Followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 o'clock. Burial on Monday in Rath cemetery, Tralee to arrive at 2.30 approximately.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

Edgeworthstown – ChurchTV