Anna Dalton (née Murphy)

Oct 4, 2023 15:26 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of ANNA DALTON (née MURPHY), Glounaguillagh, Caragh Lake, Killorglin, Kerry

ANNA DALTON née MURPHY, GLOUNAGUILLAGH, CARAGH LAKE

Anna passed away peacefully on Tuesday night in the wonderful care of 

 The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry

Predeceased by her beloved son David

Sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, son Brendan, daughter-in-law Maeve,

sister Breda, brothers-in-law Olvie & Redmond, nieces, nephews, grandnieces,

grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

 

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ 

Reposing Thursday evening (Oct. 5th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Friday morning (Oct. 6th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

 

Mass will be live streamed on 

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

 

Anna's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at

