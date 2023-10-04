The death has occurred of ANNA DALTON (née MURPHY), Glounaguillagh, Caragh Lake, Killorglin, Kerry
ANNA DALTON née MURPHY, GLOUNAGUILLAGH, CARAGH LAKE
Anna passed away peacefully on Tuesday night in the wonderful care of
The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry
Predeceased by her beloved son David
Sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, son Brendan, daughter-in-law Maeve,
sister Breda, brothers-in-law Olvie & Redmond, nieces, nephews, grandnieces,
grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~
Reposing Thursday evening (Oct. 5th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.
Funeral arriving Friday morning (Oct. 6th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Anna's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at
Recommended
800-plus acres of land and cottage in Kerry with auction starting price of over €600kOct 4, 2023 13:06
Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort in Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice AwardsOct 4, 2023 13:02
Valentia Observatory recorded most very wet days in Ireland last monthOct 4, 2023 13:03
South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from USOct 4, 2023 13:08
Green Party Minister of State doesn't expect any challenge on Shannon LNG planning decisionOct 4, 2023 13:09