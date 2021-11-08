Anita Nolan Ballinorig Tralee

Reposing at: The Rose Room: Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee tomorrow Tuesday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm

Funeral Cortege leaving Hogan's Funeral Home Wednesday at 11.00am to arrive at St Johns Church Tralee at 11.30 for 12.00Noon Requiem Mass Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery

No Flowers please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry or Care of Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Family Information :- Peacefully, on 7th November 2021, in University Hospital Kerry Palliative Care Unit, surrounded by her loving family and staff. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving daughter Michaela and son Shane, her parents Annie-May and John Senior, her brother John, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Inquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee