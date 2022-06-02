Advertisement

Angela Mc Grath (née O' Grady)

Jun 4, 2022 13:06 By receptionradiokerry
Angela Mc Grath (Nee O'Grady)

Deelish Park, Beaufort, Killarney and late of The Crescent, St Lukes, Cork

Reposing at her family home on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 7.00pm Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Monday at 1.50pm for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

