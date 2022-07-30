Angela Fitzgibbon, Ocean View, Camp, Tralee and formerly of St. Brendan's Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday, 1st August from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.00am on Tuesday, 2nd August, arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception , Rathass, Tralee at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:

Angela Fitzgibbon of Ocean View, Camp, Tralee and formerly of St. Brendan's Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on the 31st of July 2022. Beloved by her late parents Eileen and Leo. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Deirdre and Mary, her brothers Hugh and Noel, her nieces and nephews.