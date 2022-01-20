Advertisement

Andrew Doyle, Birmingham and formerly of Glencuttane, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Sadly missed by his wife Joanie & his mother Ann. Sisters, Helen and Fiona. Sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews in Kerry and UK.  Pre-deceased by his father James/Jimmy. Brother Paul and sister Trudy.

Requiem Mass for Andrew will take place at Olton Friary, Birmingham on Monday at 10.15am.

The links for the service at Olton Friary is https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/olton-friary

followed by Committal at Yardley Crematorium at 11.30am. Streamed on:

https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Webcast Login PIN 179-7466

A memorial mass for Andrew will be arranged at St James church, Killorglin at a later date.

