Andrew (Andy) Sheehan on the 26th of July.
Milton, Boston and formally of Molahiffe Firies
Andrews funeral is taking place in Boston. Mass will be celebrated in St Gertrudes Church Firies at 7.30pm on Tuesday 2nd of August for the repose of his soul.
Mass will be live streamed on Firies Parish Website
St. Gertrude's Church, Firies - MCN Mediahttps://www.mcnmedia.tv.
Advertisement
Enquiries Eamonn O'Conor Funeral Director Firies.
Recommended
Plenty of festival options in Kerry this bank holiday weekendJul 29, 2022 13:07
Section of Killarney town to close to traffic for pedestrianisationJul 29, 2022 08:07
Sam Maguire in South Kerry tonightJul 29, 2022 13:07
Large lorry blocking Park Road in KillarneyJul 30, 2022 10:07
Gardaí appeal for information on suspicious activity in Kerry last TuesdayJul 29, 2022 13:07