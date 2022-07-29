Advertisement

 Andrew (Andy) Sheehan

Jul 30, 2022 10:07 By receptionradiokerry
Andrew (Andy) Sheehan on the 26th of July.

Milton, Boston and formally of Molahiffe Firies

Andrews funeral is taking place in Boston. Mass will be celebrated in St Gertrudes Church Firies at 7.30pm on Tuesday 2nd of August for the repose of his soul.

Mass will be live streamed on Firies Parish Website

St. Gertrude's Church, Firies - MCN Mediahttps://www.mcnmedia.tv.

Enquiries Eamonn O'Conor Funeral Director Firies.

