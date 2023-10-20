Alice Murphy née Murray of Racecourse Lawn, Tralee and formerly of Castletown, Co Wexford died peacefully on 18th October 2023, beloved wife of the late Pádraig, dear mother of Cróine (Kevin), Clíona (Gordon), Seán (Elaine), Siobhán (Bernard), Pádraig (Aisling), Joe (Geraldine) and Bláthnaid (Ronan) and sister of the late Willie, Mick, Joe, John, Chris, Betty, Ellie, Ciss and Maureen. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers-in-law Seán and Dan, sisters-in-law Joan, Ann and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (22nd October) from 3 to 5 pm . Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Alice will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on https://stjohns.ie/). Interment afterwards in Kilgobbin Cemetery, Camp.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation (via “Donation” link below), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.