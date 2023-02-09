Alan Smith, 1 Brú-na-Sinsear, Rathmore. On Wednesday 8th February, peacefully, in the care of the exceptional staff at the Palliative Care Unit, Tralee. Fondly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sister Genevieve (UK), stepchildren Seamus & Helen, grandchildren Archie, Ruby & Tommy, brothers in law, sister in law, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Alan Rest in Peace.
Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Tuesday, February 14th, from 5-7pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Wednesday (Feb 15th) at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Alans Requiem mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
