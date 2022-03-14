Alan Glenn Phillips, Creamery Road, Brosna and formerly of Pontardawe, Wales who passed peacefully on Monday March 14th 2022.
Glenn, beloved husband of Breeda (nee Horan), adored father of daughter Siobhán, son Dafydd and his wife Hye Rynn, loving taid of Ria, very sadly missed by his sister Shirley-Anne, brother Robert, brother-in-law Neilus and all his other cherished family and friends.
Reposing at his home on Tuesday (March 15th) from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m. House private at all other times please.
At Glenn’s request his body is being donated to medical research.
