Áine Curtin née Healy, Boston USA and formerly of Ballinorig Road, Tralee.

Áine is predeceased by her husband Michael. Beloved mother of Kevin and Paul, Áine will be sadly missed by her sons, brothers Ted and Con, sister Kay (O’Brien), daughter-in-law Emily, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Josephine, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place for Áine at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee at 1.00 PM on Saturday, February 25th, followed by interment of ashes afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home, Tralee