Áine Curtin née Healy, Boston USA and formerly of Ballinorig Road, Tralee.
Áine is predeceased by her husband Michael. Beloved mother of Kevin and Paul, Áine will be sadly missed by her sons, brothers Ted and Con, sister Kay (O’Brien), daughter-in-law Emily, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Josephine, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace
Requiem Mass will take place for Áine at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee at 1.00 PM on Saturday, February 25th, followed by interment of ashes afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home, Tralee
Recommended
Kerry councillors say people will die before their roads are completed through LISFeb 22, 2023 08:02
Kerry social housing refused due to no space for motorbike or because house wasn’t brand-newFeb 21, 2023 13:02
Relative of Ballyseedy Civil War victim reacts to councillors' voteFeb 22, 2023 08:02
Kerry company fined €50,000 for health and safety breachesFeb 20, 2023 17:02
Kerry-based company plans to create 15 jobs in providing clean fuelFeb 21, 2023 13:02