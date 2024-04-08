Aidan Walsh of Curraduff, Camp, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (10th April) from 6 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Thursday morning where the Requiem Mass for Aidan will be celebrated at 11.30 am. Interment afterwards in Camp cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to M.S. Ireland (ms-society.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.