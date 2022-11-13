Agnes O' Sullivan (nee O' Connor), (Cappanacuss House, Greenane, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and formerly of Bohocogram, Sneem). On the 15th of November, 2022, Agnes passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Harold, loving mom of Caroline (Randles) and Kieran, adoring grandmother of Keely and Phoenix. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Catherine and brother Brendan.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Veronica, brothers James and Michael, sisters Kathleen and Irene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (November 16th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Thursday morning (November 17th) to Templenoe Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.
Recommended
Killarney man in custody on theft charges remanded for further weekNov 15, 2022 13:11
Search for missing Kerry woman extended to ScotlandNov 13, 2022 18:11
Friend of Kerry woman who died of cervical cancer wants open disclosure candour bill for health passedNov 15, 2022 13:11
Latest arrests in Kerry graveyard murder made in DublinNov 15, 2022 13:11
Joules Kenmare told to trade as normal amid company administration concernsNov 15, 2022 08:11