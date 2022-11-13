Agnes O' Sullivan (nee O' Connor), (Cappanacuss House, Greenane, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and formerly of Bohocogram, Sneem). On the 15th of November, 2022, Agnes passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Harold, loving mom of Caroline (Randles) and Kieran, adoring grandmother of Keely and Phoenix. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Catherine and brother Brendan.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Veronica, brothers James and Michael, sisters Kathleen and Irene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (November 16th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Thursday morning (November 17th) to Templenoe Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.