Abbie (Dora) Gallagher née Counihan

Aug 25, 2022 12:08 By receptionradiokerry
Abbie (Dora) Gallagher née Counihan, Keel, Faha, Killarney.

Abbie (Dora) passed away peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Kerry.  Predeceased by her brothers Ned and John and her sister Sr. Augustine (Eilish).  Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Brendan, daughter-in-law Josephine, granddaughter Ailish, grandsons Daniel & Ronan, sisters; Hannah (Counihan) & Sheila (Shaughnessy), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.  Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (Aug. 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (Aug 27th) in The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

