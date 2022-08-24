Abbie (Dora) Gallagher née Counihan, Keel, Faha, Killarney.
Abbie (Dora) passed away peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her brothers Ned and John and her sister Sr. Augustine (Eilish). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Brendan, daughter-in-law Josephine, granddaughter Ailish, grandsons Daniel & Ronan, sisters; Hannah (Counihan) & Sheila (Shaughnessy), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday evening (Aug. 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm.
Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (Aug 27th) in The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
