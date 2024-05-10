John Foley, The Grove, Dingle.
Predeceased by his wife Angela and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael and Damien, his grandchildren, daughters in law Breda and Mandy, brother in law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many great friends in Dingle G.A.A.
Reposing Sunday night at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 8 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle Monday morning for 11 a.m., where the requiem mass for John Foley will take place.
Interment to follow in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle
Requiem Mass will be live streamed HERE.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Gairdín Mhuire, Green St., Dingle
Enquires to O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle.
