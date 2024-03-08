The death has occurred of Kathleen Barrett of Dirra, Asdee, peacefully at her home on March 6th 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her Mother Leanna and her sister Agnes. Beloved partner of Denis (Denny) Sheehan, and deeply regretted by Penny, Thomas, Martin, Johnney, and all the grandchildren. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of Penny Stokes, Asdee V31 EP65 this evening (Fri March 8th) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow morning (Sat March 9th) at 11:30am at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion,

followed by internment afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.