William Hudson, Kilbaha, Moyvane, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on April 14th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Ned and Hannah, his sisters Margaret Kennelly (Coolaclarig), Sr. Peter (Mercy sisters, Listowel), Mary Hudson (South Infirmary Hospital, Cork), Breda Meehan (Clare), Nora Kennelly (Pallas) and Eileen Behan (Muckenaugh). He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Joanne, sons Ned, Tom, Leo and Paul, sister-in-law Margaret Hogan (Glin), son-in-law Ger, daughters-in-law Kay, Carmel, Clare and Elaine. Adored grandfather to his 10 Grandchildren: Elaine, Kevin, Ciara, Joseph, Philip, David, Darragh, Eoghan, Jamie and Lily, nephews, nieces and extended family.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for William being celebrated at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com